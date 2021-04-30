Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,752 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $399.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.38 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $404.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.00.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $1,684,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

