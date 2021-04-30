Qwertycoin Price Hits $0.0000 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 51.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 32.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $400.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

