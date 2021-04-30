Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP Sells $77,665.00 in Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $77,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 189,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,332.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $22.31 on Friday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $556.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Separately, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,703,000 after acquiring an additional 65,738 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 904,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,536 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 326,237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 243,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 222,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.