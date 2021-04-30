Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Sells $14,172.00 in Stock

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Director Joel R. Zullinger sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $14,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,142.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $23.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $268.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $24.74.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,689 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 175,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

