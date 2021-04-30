Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PROS were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $179,504,000 after buying an additional 124,642 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PROS by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,497,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,004,000 after buying an additional 113,376 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of PROS by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 967,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $35,731,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE PRO opened at $44.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.46. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.92. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

