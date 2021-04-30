Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $187.96 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $188.36. The firm has a market cap of $81.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,443,363.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Crown Castle International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 685,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,964,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the period. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $263,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.