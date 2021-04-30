Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is a medical technology company. It engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea. Vivos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. “

VVOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $6.75 on Friday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vivos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for patients with sleep disordered breathing (SDB) comprising mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The company's solutions cover proprietary alternatives for treating mild-to-moderate OSA; craniofacial and anatomical anomalies that are associated with mild-to-moderate OSA.

