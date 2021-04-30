San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Boosts Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 145.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $506,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Welltower by 11.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 21,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $526,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

WELL opened at $76.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.