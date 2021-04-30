Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $123.39, but opened at $127.25. Oshkosh shares last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 1,377 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.23.

About Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

