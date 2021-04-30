San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after acquiring an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $53.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.84 and a one year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

