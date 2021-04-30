Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,501,363 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 867,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39,616 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 517,836 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 38,302 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 486,640 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 89.2% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 223,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 105,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.48 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

