Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 463 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.71 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $34.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

