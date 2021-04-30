BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $455,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $363.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.01. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.07 and a 1-year high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upgraded S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.00.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

