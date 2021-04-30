Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $96.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 117.17 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.