BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 5,090 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 207.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $172.66 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

