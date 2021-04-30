Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 302.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 5.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 36.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.87.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $171.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.02 and a fifty-two week high of $179.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.53.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

