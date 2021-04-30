VestChain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $37,225.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. In the last seven days, VestChain has traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VestChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. VestChain has a total market cap of $8.64 million and approximately $37,225.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

VestChain Coin Profile

VEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

