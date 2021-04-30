Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Buys C$148,600.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.47. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on FVI shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.50.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

