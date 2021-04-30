Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Senior Officer Buys C$148,600.00 in Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant purchased 20,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.43 per share, with a total value of C$148,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 559,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,158,771.61.
Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.47. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.28.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.