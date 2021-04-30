Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill Sells 3,327,500 Shares

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 3,327,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$698,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,759,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,309,542.04.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Graeme O’neill sold 1,850,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$388,500.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total value of C$10,250.00.

BHS opened at C$0.24 on Friday. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$40.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.14.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

