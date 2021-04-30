Oppenheimer Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.66. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of COF opened at $149.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $51.91 and a twelve month high of $149.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

