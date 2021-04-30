Piper Sandler Weighs in on Central Pacific Financial Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 15.44%.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.90 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $772.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.32. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 137.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 19,491 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 27,560 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 101,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.