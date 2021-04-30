Oppenheimer Comments on Dana Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DAN)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dana in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dana’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

DAN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

Dana stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Dana has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -529.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 115,644 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Dana by 54.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Weber Alan W raised its holdings in Dana by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dana by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Dana’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

