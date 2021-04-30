Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. Raised by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Foundation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Foundation by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,706,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,124,000 after acquiring an additional 238,315 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 332,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 164,819 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 676.0% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 160,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Foundation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 632,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 114,756 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

