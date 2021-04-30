Conning Inc. Sells 390 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Ventas by 52.0% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 60,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 33.6% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ventas by 2.1% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 12.7% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ventas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

Shares of VTR opened at $55.80 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,073,810 over the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.