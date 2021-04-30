Conning Inc. Has $238,000 Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.42.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

