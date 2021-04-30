Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of O stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.28, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $47.68 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.94%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

