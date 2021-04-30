3,429 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Acquired by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in eBay by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in eBay by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,982 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $56.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.55 and a 12-month high of $65.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.03%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.