6 Meridian Sells 110 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in DaVita were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in DaVita by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in DaVita by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DVA stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.30. DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

