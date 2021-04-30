Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Announces $0.61 Dividend

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) announced a dividend on Friday, April 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of 0.6092 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $47.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 0.84. Croda International has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

