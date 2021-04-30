The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CCT opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The Character Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market cap of £130.42 million and a PE ratio of 38.95.

The Character Group Company Profile

The Character Group plc designs, develops, and distributes toys, games, and gifts the United Kingdom and internationally. The company sells its products under the Peppa Pig, Goo Jit Zu, PokÃ©mon, Little Live Pets, Shimmer Â’n Sparkle, Squeakee the Balloon Dog, Laser Battle Hunters, PenSilly, Gotta' Go Flamingo, Treasure X , My Baby Tumbles, Project X, Tap It, and flipside brands.

