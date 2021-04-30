The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) Raises Dividend to GBX 6 Per Share

The Character Group plc (LON:CCT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The Character Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CCT opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 465.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 415.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.46. The Character Group has a 12 month low of GBX 230 ($3.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 610 ($7.97). The company has a market cap of £130.42 million and a PE ratio of 38.95.
The Character Group Company Profile
