LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Sells $1,550,000.00 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE LCII opened at $150.81 on Friday. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $156.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.45.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,633,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 257,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 5,060.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 4.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

