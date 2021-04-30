Raphael Lamm Purchases 1,345,015 Shares of L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Limited (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 1,345,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.19 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of A$2,938,857.78 ($2,099,184.13).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Raphael Lamm 177,648 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Raphael Lamm acquired 153,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$330,174.00 ($235,838.57).

On Thursday, February 18th, Raphael Lamm acquired 3,383,120 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.16 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of A$7,304,156.08 ($5,217,254.34).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Raphael Lamm acquired 1,347,250 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.97 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,659,471.50 ($1,899,622.50).

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. L1 Long Short Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

