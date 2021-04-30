Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Waters by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WAT opened at $302.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $309.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.10 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.