Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,216 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $13,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $2,470,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 111,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth $694,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.5% during the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.13 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $33.53 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Western Digital from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.24.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

