Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,095 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,841.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $97,683.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,254 shares in the company, valued at $154,523.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,240,136 shares of company stock worth $13,851,022 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

