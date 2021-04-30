Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 6,895 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,895 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $190.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $99.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a 200-day moving average of $154.20.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.52.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

