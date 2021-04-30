Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $132,457,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after purchasing an additional 195,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 614,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,668,000 after buying an additional 183,224 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 310,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,185,000 after buying an additional 145,780 shares during the period. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $13,425,000. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.84 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

