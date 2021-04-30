Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 584 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,276 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 580 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 791 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $446,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 2,620 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total value of $359,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $5,159,914. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $128.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

