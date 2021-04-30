Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
