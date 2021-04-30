Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

