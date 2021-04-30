Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NMR opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Nomura has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.11). Nomura had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura by 14.4% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 31,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nomura by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Nomura by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 183,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

