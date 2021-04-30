Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Receives “Hold” Rating from HSBC

Braskem (NYSE:BAK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HSBC in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Braskem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

BAK stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Braskem has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $21.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative return on equity of 962.43% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Braskem by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Braskem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Braskem

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

