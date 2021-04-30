Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $105.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.66. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.80. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 3.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

