Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.86.

Shares of AYI opened at $191.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.64%. Analysts forecast that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 186.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

