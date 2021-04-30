Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.800-0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JCI. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.89.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI opened at $63.28 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.