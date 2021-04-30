Strs Ohio Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $22,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $173.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $176.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.69.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.13.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

