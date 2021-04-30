Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 329.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.75, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

