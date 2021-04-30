Strs Ohio Sells 5,981 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 151,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $18,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 695 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $131.18 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.58.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.32.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.