Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,641,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 88,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,135,000 after purchasing an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,450.20.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,296.01 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,902.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

