Moreno Evelyn V Sells 905 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.65.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $155.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $470.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

