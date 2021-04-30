Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 75 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,450.20.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,392.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,902.55. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,296.01 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

